Panama Celebrates The First Cry Of Independence Villa De Los Santos
Date
11/10/2024 2:13:57 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Sunday, November 10, 2024, civic events and a parade were held in La Villa de Los Santos to commemorate the 203rd anniversary of
Panama's First Cry of Independence from Spain.
In the province of Los Santos, the events were led by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, who handed over the national flag to the flag bearer of the day,
the Major League baseball player Miguel Amaya. Accompanied by the honor guard and the Republican Band, the events began around 8:00 a.m. Local authorities, ministers and directors of government entities participated in the event in La Villa.
It is important to note that due to adverse weather conditions, the government decided that the parade in La Villa would only take place with the participation of local educational institutions.
According to forecasts from the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama, constant rains are expected nationwide. The province of Los Santos has been one of the most affected by the bad weather. Given this scenario, it was decided that delegations from other provinces will not travel to La Villa to participate in the parades, as was the case in previous years.
MENAFN10112024000218011062ID1108870005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.