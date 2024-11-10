EBNY Developments Delivers Greene Avenue In New Sohag

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EBNY Developments celebrated the delivery of its first project in New Sohag, Greene Avenue, a residential compound spanning 20 feddans in one of the city's prime areas.

Chairperson of EBNY Developments Abdallah Kamel highlighted that Greene Avenue is the first smart compound in Upper Egypt, with 80% of the area dedicated to green spaces, recreational areas, and water features.

Kamel stated:“Over the past three years, EBNY has developed four projects in New Sohag, positioning the city as a destination for high-quality and upscale living through collaborations with leading Egyptian and international firms.”

Kamel highlighted that EBNY Developments is also developing several projects in New Sohag, underscoring the potential of investing in Upper Egypt. Among these is the West Way Mall, a multi-level commercial centre covering 7000 sqm, offering retail, administrative, and medical units. Another major project, Azalia Resort, spans 36 feddans in New Sohag, featuring extensive green spaces, artificial lakes, and recreational areas. This upscale resort provides high-end residential units with exclusive amenities and convenient access to top shopping destinations, including the Azalia Mall, the largest mall in Upper Egypt, built on seven feddans.

Since its inception, the company has completed over 22 diverse projects, including residential, administrative, commercial, medical, hotel, and entertainment developments. The company is working on completing six projects, with five others launched this year. The company delivered its first residential project, Greene Avenue, in New Sohag in October 2024, and it is preparing to deliver two more projects in Cairo at the beginning of 2025.



