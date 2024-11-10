US magazine says that Trump will have to make first move with Putin

(MENAFN) A former US official told *Time* magazine that Russian President Vladimir is under no immediate pressure to negotiate with the US over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, meaning President-elect Donald will need to take the first step if he wants to bring the war to an end. Trump had promised during his campaign to resolve the conflict "within 24 hours," but his statement was largely seen as an exaggeration. However, Trump indicated on Thursday that a conversation with Putin might occur soon, with the Russian leader expressing openness to a call.



According to the unnamed US official, Putin is not in a rush to end the war, as the battlefield situation is currently in Russia's favor, and the Kremlin is waiting for the US to clarify what it is willing to offer. The Russian military has been making steady gains in the Donbass, while Ukraine struggles with heavy losses, recruitment challenges, and a strained supply of Western arms.



Trump has not provided many specifics on his approach to ending the conflict, but differing strategies have emerged among his advisers. Vice President-elect J.D. Vance has suggested that Ukraine might have to forgo territorial claims and NATO aspirations in exchange for peace, effectively freezing the conflict along current frontlines. On the other hand, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has advocated for a more aggressive support package for Ukraine, including financial aid, long-range weapons, and NATO membership, to enable Ukraine to negotiate from a stronger position.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869673