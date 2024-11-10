Biden promises to ‘make every day count’

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden assured the nation that there will be a peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Donald in January, but emphasized the importance of making the most of the remaining days in office. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, following the election where Vice President Kamala Harris lost decisively to Trump, Biden stated, "We accept the choice the country made," stressing that one must love their country even in defeat.



Biden confirmed that he had called Trump to pledge cooperation for a smooth transition, assuring the American people that the transfer of power on January 20 would be orderly. Reflecting on his administration's achievements, Biden expressed pride in the progress made, particularly in the laws passed during his presidency. He urged his staff to make every day count in the remaining 74 days of his term.



Biden also defended the integrity of the US election system, contrasting it with the Republican criticisms that had plagued the 2020 election. While calling for unity, he urged Republicans to "bring down the temperature" and engage with each other as fellow Americans, not adversaries. He also praised Harris for her campaign and character, noting that she ran a strong race despite her early exit from the presidential contest and eventual nomination as his running mate.

