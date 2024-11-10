Metrolink Begins Service To Bu Sidra
Date
11/10/2024 5:17:40 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro announced that it will begin metrolink service to include areas in Bu Sidra.
Read Also
US Embassy Doha celebrates milestone in new embassy compound construction
Ajyal 2024 to spotlight standout storytelling by Hiam Abbass and Misan Harriman
'Qatar-Japan ties mutually beneficial; 3rd strategic dialogue in Doha soon'
In a social media post, Doha Metro said that from November 10, 2024, M317 will operate from Sport City metro station to cover areas in Bu Sidra.
The metrolink will cover areas that include Al Fardan Gardens residential complexes, Al Meera Abu Sidra, Abu Sidra Complex and Abu Sidra Mall.
MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108869473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.