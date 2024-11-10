Metrolink Begins Service To Bu Sidra

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro announced that it will begin metrolink service to include areas in Bu Sidra.



US Embassy Doha celebrates milestone in new embassy compound

Ajyal 2024 to spotlight standout storytelling by Hiam Abbass and Misan Harriman 'Qatar-Japan ties mutually beneficial; 3rd strategic dialogue in Doha soon'

Read Also

In a social post, Doha Metro said that from November 10, 2024, M317 will operate from City metro station to cover areas in Bu Sidra.

The metrolink will cover areas that include Al Fardan Gardens residential complexes, Al Meera Abu Sidra, Abu Sidra Complex and Abu Sidra Mall.