عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Metrolink Begins Service To Bu Sidra

Metrolink Begins Service To Bu Sidra


11/10/2024 5:17:40 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro announced that it will begin metrolink service to include areas in Bu Sidra.

Read Also
  • US Embassy Doha celebrates milestone in new embassy compound construction
  • Ajyal 2024 to spotlight standout storytelling by Hiam Abbass and Misan Harriman
  • 'Qatar-Japan ties mutually beneficial; 3rd strategic dialogue in Doha soon'

In a social media post, Doha Metro said that from November 10, 2024, M317 will operate from Sport City metro station to cover areas in Bu Sidra.

The metrolink will cover areas that include Al Fardan Gardens residential complexes, Al Meera Abu Sidra, Abu Sidra Complex and Abu Sidra Mall.

MENAFN10112024000063011010ID1108869473


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search