Pakistan Army Chief: Terrorism Will Not Be Tolerated

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) General Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief, condemned the“curse of terrorism” during the funeral of from the attack in Quetta on Saturday.

The attack, claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), resulted in at least 31 deaths, including 19 security personnel.

A suicide bombing at the Quetta railway station, in the southwestern Balochistan province of Pakistan, left 31 people dead and over 60 injured. The casualties include both security forces and civilians, with several of the in critical condition.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated that the attack was aimed at military personnel, though civilians were also among the victims.

In the aftermath of the bombing, Pakistani officials, including the army chief, visited Quetta. General Munir also visited the hospital to meet with the injured and assess their condition.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation from around the world. Russia expressed its support for Pakistan's fight against terrorism, and countries such as the U.S., Turkey, Malaysia, and the Taliban also condemned the bombing.

The suicide bombing in Quetta serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and instability in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan. Despite strong military and government responses, the rising frequency of attacks from separatist and terrorist groups continues to threaten the safety and security of both civilians and security personnel in the country.

