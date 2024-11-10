Canadian Author And Former CBC Contributor Elizabeth Creith Releases The Lost King, The Second Book In The Wings Of Valenia Fantasy Trilogy

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Elizabeth Creith is nationally recognized for her role as“Shepherd in Residence” on CBC's Richardson's Roundup. Host Bill Richardson says her chronicles about raising sheep in Northern Ontario were“loved by listeners and presenters both.” Her letters were eventually published in form.



IndieReader called the first book in the series, The Swan Harp, "a spellbinding fantasy romance...(recommended) to readers who enjoy slow burn fantasy romance, shapeshifting magic, medieval fantasy settings, and subtle intrigue.”



The sequel, The Lost King, received a coveted recommendation from Kirkus Reviews:“Memorable heroes and daunting villains headline this fantasy series' thrilling sophomore installment.” Inspired by a 500- year-old ballad about two sisters in love with the same man, this series follows the story of Kiar, daughter of King Tir of the human kingdom of Valenia, and Queen Tianis of the swanfolk. When dark magic threatens the kingdom, Kiar must embrace her role as next in line to the throne and protect her family and people at all costs.”



And BookLife from Publishers Weekly called The Lost King“a bold and dynamic fantasy thriller with well written characters and a compelling plot” and“a stirring fantasy epic which features incredible worldbuilding and a glut of interesting characters.”



Ms. Creith was recently featured at the World Fantasy Convention in Niagara Falls, New York, and plans a series of events to launch this second installment in her fantasy trilogy, including:



November 15, 7:00 p.m. - Book launch: reading and Q&A

Thessalon Public Library - Thessalon, Ontario

