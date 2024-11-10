Five Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Occupation Airstrike Targeting House In Gaza City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Palestinians were martyred and several others were on Sunday in an Israeli on Gaza City.

Occupation forces targeted a house near Al-Salam Mosque in the Sabra neighborhood, south of the city, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said.

The airstrike resulted in the martyrdom of five Palestinians and the injury of others.

Search and rescue operations for missing persons are still underway.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, 43,552 people were martyred and 102,765 were injured

