Al Dar For Exchange Works Launches First Self-Service Remittance And Currency Exchange Kiosks In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Al Dar For Exchange Works, a leading exchange house in Qatar, proudly announces the launch of the country's first self-service remittance and currency exchange kiosks, developed in collaboration with SEDCO, a global leader in providing self-service solutions and its partner Advantech Business Solutions Trading.

The kiosks are now open and ready to serve you at Vendome Mall and Madina Centrale in Pearl Qatar, with more Kiosks to be launched soon across Qatar. This expansion marks Al Dar For Exchange Work's commitment to making their services convenient and accessible for everyone.

This initiative marks a major step forward in Al Dar for Exchange Works commitment to spearheading digital transformation in the financial sector, providing customers with 24/7 access, fast, and convenient way to transfer money and exchange currencies. Simplifying financial transactions for individuals in Qatar.

The newly launched self-service kiosks empower customers by streamlining the remittance process and eliminating the need for traditional money transfer methods, providing a seamless and secure experience with several key advantages:

Instant Transactions: Most transfers are processed within minutes, giving recipients immediate access to funds when they need it most.

24/7 Currency Exchange: Customers gain on-the-spot currency exchange from Qatari Riyals to major foreign currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, SAR, AED) at competitive rates.

Friendly User Experience: Easy-to-use touchscreen, available in multiple languages, ensuring fast and simple transactions for all users.

Flexible Payment Options: Customers can pay using cash or bank cards (debit and prepaid cards), giving them the convenience of choice when transferring money or exchange currencies.

Advanced Security: Transactions are protected with high-level encryption and fraud detection technology, ensuring that funds remain secure throughout the entire process, giving users peace of mind.

Real-Time Tracking and Notifications: Customers can track their transactions in real time and receive instant notifications via SMS or email once their money is sent or received.

“Our goal is to remove barriers and create opportunities for families around the world,” said Jumah Mubarak Al Maadhadi, CEO of Al Dar For Exchange Works.“These kiosks represent more than just a technological advancement-they are a vital service for many who depend on quick, secure remittances. We are proud to lead the way in making money transfers and exchanges as easy and efficient as possible.”

Mohammed Amgad, Deputy CEO of Al Dar For Exchange Works declare:“Millions of families around the world rely on remittances for essential support, and we at Al Dar For Exchange Works are committed to delivering accessible and secure solutions,”“We believe that our remittance kiosk will revolutionize the way people exchange and transfer money, making it quicker, safer, and more affordable.”

From SEDCO's side, Majdi Shawish, CEO at SEDCO, commented,“We are proud to partner with Al Dar For Exchange Works and Advantech to provide advanced self-service technology that empowers customers in Qatar. The kiosks are designed to streamline financial transactions and ensure the highest levels of security and convenience.”“Our system integrates dynamic business intelligence dashboards, providing real-time insights into transaction volumes, customer behavior, and overall kiosk performance. This provides Al Dar For Exchange Works with greater control over service delivery and operations,” he added.