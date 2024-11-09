Kremlin issues warning of ‘huge’ demographic defiance

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has raised serious concerns about Russia's declining population, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing the demographic trend as a "huge challenge" for the country. Speaking at the 'Knowledge. First' education marathon in Moscow on Wednesday, Peskov emphasized the need for citizens to recognize the issue, pointing to the impact of Russia's falling birth rates.



Peskov noted that despite Russia's vast size, its population remains small, calling it a significant challenge for the nation’s future. As a father of six, he urged individuals to think about demographic issues, highlighting the importance of ensuring a "margin of safety" for the country’s development.



Data from Moscow’s Institute of Social Analysis and Forecasting paints a worrying picture, revealing that birth rates have dropped to early 2000s levels. Last year, Russia recorded just 1.265 million births, with early 2024 data showing little improvement—around 600,000 births in the first half of the year.



While Russia’s birth rate remains higher than that of many neighboring countries, population growth in Eastern Europe as a whole is weak. Immigration, particularly from Central Asia, has helped stabilize Russia’s population in recent years, but this influx has raised social tensions, particularly in cities, with growing ethnic communities prompting calls for better integration policies.



Peskov also referenced proposals from civil society groups, such as 'Veterans of Russia,' who argue that increasing remote work opportunities for women could help raise birth rates. He concluded by stressing the importance of long-term thinking and development, saying that fostering population growth and forward-looking policies will help ensure Russia’s future strength.



