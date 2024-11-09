US test-fires nuclear ballistic projectile on election day

(MENAFN) The US military carried out a test of its nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 5, the same day as the presidential election, the US Air Force Global Strike Command confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The unarmed missile launch was described as part of "routine" procedures and followed months of preparation.



The Minuteman III was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 11:01 PM Pacific Time and traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometers) to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site at Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The test aimed to demonstrate the reliability and effectiveness of the US nuclear deterrent, assuring both the safety of the arsenal and the security of allied nations, the Air Force stated. This was the 300th similar test conducted by the US military.



General Thomas A. Bussiere of the US Air Force Global Strike Command emphasized that the test also validated the survivability of the Minuteman III ICBMs, which are integral to the country’s strategic defense. These missiles, first deployed in 1970, can travel more than 6,000 miles and reach speeds up to 24,000 kilometers per hour.



Some media outlets reported that the US had notified Moscow in advance of the missile test. This comes after Russia conducted its own nuclear deterrence exercise in late October, which involved ballistic and cruise missile launches. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country's nuclear forces would be maintained at a "sufficient" level without escalating into a new arms race, and relevant countries were informed of the drills.



