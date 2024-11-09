عربي


Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/9/2024 5:00:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 9, include exciting matches from various leagues around the world, including the Bundesliga, Premier League , La Liga, Serie A, and MLS Playoffs.
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga offers several thrilling matches today, including:


  • 11:30 AM – St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM – Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
  • 11:30 AM – Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
  • 2:30 PM – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – RedeTV, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

Premier League
Premier League action includes:

  • 12:00 PM – West Ham vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:00 PM – Crystal Palace vs Fulham – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – Brighton vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Liverpool vs Aston Villa – Disney+


La Liga
Spanish football fans can enjoy:

  • 10:00 AM – Real Madrid vs Osasuna – ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:15 PM – Villarreal vs Alavés – Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Leganés vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+

Serie A
Italian football features:

  • 11:00 AM – Venezia vs Parma – Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Cagliari vs Milan – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Juventus vs Torino – ESPN and Disney+

MLS Playoffs
The MLS Playoffs continue with exciting matchups:

  • 00:30 AM – Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 6:00 PM – FC Cincinnati vs New York City – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 8:00 PM – Orlando City vs Charlotte FC – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
  • 10:00 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

Other Notable Matches

  • 4:30 PM – Vitória vs Corinthians – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere
  • 4:30 PM – Botafogo vs Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Vasco – Brasileirão – Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – São Paulo vs Athletico – Brasileirão – Sportv and Premiere

Where to Watch

  • Sportv: Various Bundesliga and Brasileirão matches
  • ESPN and ESPN 4: Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A matches
  • Disney+: Multiple matches from various leagues
  • OneFootball: Bundesliga and other European league matches
  • Youtube/@CazeTV: Selected Bundesliga and Ligue 1 matches
  • Youtube/@canalgoatbr: Bundesliga and NWSL Playoffs
  • Premiere: Brasileirão matches
  • AppleTV+: MLS Playoffs (MLS season pass required)

Fans can enjoy a full day of football action across multiple platforms and streaming services.

