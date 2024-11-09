Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Saturday, November 9, include exciting matches from various leagues around the world, including the Bundesliga, , La Liga, Serie A, and MLS Playoffs.

Bundesliga

The offers several thrilling matches today, including:







11:30 AM – St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball



11:30 AM – Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball



11:30 AM – Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball

2:30 PM – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – RedeTV, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball







12:00 PM – West Ham vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+



12:00 PM – Crystal Palace vs Fulham – ESPN 4 and Disney+



2:30 PM – Brighton vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+

5:00 PM – Liverpool vs Aston Villa – Disney+







10:00 AM – Real Madrid vs Osasuna – ESPN and Disney+



12:15 PM – Villarreal vs Alavés – Disney+

5:00 PM – Leganés vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+







11:00 AM – Venezia vs Parma – Disney+



2:00 PM – Cagliari vs Milan – ESPN 4 and Disney+

4:45 PM – Juventus vs Torino – ESPN and Disney+







00:30 AM – Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)



6:00 PM – FC Cincinnati vs New York City – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)



8:00 PM – Orlando City vs Charlotte FC – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)

10:00 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)







4:30 PM – Vitória vs Corinthians – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere



4:30 PM – Botafogo vs Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere



7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Vasco – Brasileirão – Premiere

9:00 PM – São Paulo vs Athletico – Brasileirão – Sportv and Premiere







Sportv: Various Bundesliga and Brasileirão matches



ESPN and ESPN 4: Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A matches



Disney+: Multiple matches from various leagues



OneFootball: Bundesliga and other European league matches



Youtube/@CazeTV: Selected Bundesliga and Ligue 1 matches



Youtube/@canalgoatbr: Bundesliga and NWSL Playoffs



Premiere: Brasileirão matches

AppleTV+: MLS Playoffs (MLS season pass required)



