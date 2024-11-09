Saturday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, November 9, include exciting matches from various leagues around the world, including the Bundesliga, Premier League , La Liga, Serie A, and MLS Playoffs.
Bundesliga
The Bundesliga offers several thrilling matches today, including:
11:30 AM – St. Pauli vs Bayern Munich – Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
11:30 AM – Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund – Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
11:30 AM – Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen – Nosso Futebol and OneFootball
2:30 PM – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach – RedeTV, Nosso Futebol, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
Premier League
Premier League action includes:
12:00 PM – West Ham vs Everton – ESPN and Disney+
12:00 PM – Crystal Palace vs Fulham – ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:30 PM – Brighton vs Manchester City – ESPN and Disney+
5:00 PM – Liverpool vs Aston Villa – Disney+
La Liga
Spanish football fans can enjoy:
10:00 AM – Real Madrid vs Osasuna – ESPN and Disney+
12:15 PM – Villarreal vs Alavés – Disney+
5:00 PM – Leganés vs Sevilla – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Serie A
Italian football features:
11:00 AM – Venezia vs Parma – Disney+
2:00 PM – Cagliari vs Milan – ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Juventus vs Torino – ESPN and Disney+
MLS Playoffs
The MLS Playoffs continue with exciting matchups:
00:30 AM – Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
6:00 PM – FC Cincinnati vs New York City – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
8:00 PM – Orlando City vs Charlotte FC – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
10:00 PM – Inter Miami vs Atlanta United – AppleTV+ (MLS season pass)
Other Notable Matches
4:30 PM – Vitória vs Corinthians – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere
4:30 PM – Botafogo vs Cuiabá – Brasileirão – Globo (select regions) and Premiere
7:00 PM – Fortaleza vs Vasco – Brasileirão – Premiere
9:00 PM – São Paulo vs Athletico – Brasileirão – Sportv and Premiere
Where to Watch
Sportv: Various Bundesliga and Brasileirão matches
ESPN and ESPN 4: Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A matches
Disney+: Multiple matches from various leagues
OneFootball: Bundesliga and other European league matches
Youtube/@CazeTV: Selected Bundesliga and Ligue 1 matches
Youtube/@canalgoatbr: Bundesliga and NWSL Playoffs
Premiere: Brasileirão matches
AppleTV+: MLS Playoffs (MLS season pass required)
Fans can enjoy a full day of football action across multiple platforms and streaming services.
