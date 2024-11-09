One Killed, Five Injured In Russian Attacks On Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and five others on Friday, November 8.

Donetsk Region Governor Vadym Filashkin announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians killed a resident of Kurakhove. Five more people were injured.

Filashkin said that the total number of civilians killed and injured by the Russian in the Donetsk region (2,861 killed and 6,389 injured) did not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.