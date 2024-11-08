Dealflow Events Appoints Investor Relations Pioneer Keith L. Lippert As Senior Advisor For Its January 2025 Microcap Conference For Growth Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
DealFlow Events, a leader in financial conferences with a 20-year history of hosting industry events including The SPAC conference and The PIPEs Conference, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Investor Relations veteran Keith L. Lippert as Senior Advisor for the upcoming Microcap Conference. The second annual Microcap Conference is set to take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating,“We're excited to welcome Keith to our team as we gear up for the January 2025 Microcap Conference. Keith brings unmatched experience, deep capital markets insight, and extensive contacts, all of which...
About DealFlow Events:
With a 20-year history of delivering high-quality, content-driven events for the financial industry, DealFlow Events is known for its signature conferences in the capital markets. The company's conferences are respected for providing engaging networking opportunities and valuable insights, attracting the top professionals in the markets we serve.
For more information about the January 2025 Microcap Conference, visit
Contact:
Phillip LoFaso
Managing Director
DealFlow Events
[email protected]
(516) 876-8006
