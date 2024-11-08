Zionist Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb Of Dahieh With New Heavy Airstrikes
11/8/2024 7:11:08 PM
BEIRUT, Nov 9 (NNN-NNA) – Zionist Israel launched 11 airstrikes last night, targeting areas in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, according to local broadcaster, al-Jadeed.
The strikes hit neighbourhoods including, Burj Barajneh, Haret Hreit, Lailaky, and Hadath, with footage showing heavy smoke billowing from the sites. The attacks followed warnings from a Zionist Israeli military spokesperson on the X platform, urging residents in Dahieh to evacuate.
Since Sept, Zionist Israel has ramped up its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with intensified airstrikes in Dahieh, causing significant casualties and property damage.
Among those reported killed are several high-ranking Hezbollah officials, including Hassan Nasrallah, who had led the group for over 30 years, and was a prominent figure in Lebanese politics.– NNN-NNA
