Dumping Site In Pampore Saffron Field Threatens Kashmir Gold

Abdul Rashid Mir, a local saffron farmer, shared his frustrations:“This dumping site has made life hard for us. There are so many stray dogs now that it's dangerous to even enter the fields, especially for women and children. We have to work in groups for safety, which slows down our harvest.” He added,“The rats are destroying our saffron seeds, which means we'll have smaller yields in the coming years. If this keeps up, we might lose the crop entirely.”

Saffron farming is the primary livelihood for thousands of families in Pampore, who rely on the harvest of this high-value crop. Irshad Ahmed, another local grower, expressed his anger and fear.“Saffron is our heritage, but it feels like the Municipal Committee is determined to drive it to extinction. Saffron used to support about 26,000 people here,” he said.“It's illegal to use saffron fields for construction purposes, but even the government seems to overlook this, what can we do ? We are desperate and ready to do anything if things don't change, even if that means taking our own life”

The Municipal Committee of Pampore acknowledges the farmers' concerns but urges patience. Wali Muhammad Wani, the Executive Officer of the Committee, stated,“We have received complaints from the farmers, and we're working on it. We've allocated 2 crore 24 lakhs for a scientific composting facility. The work is in progress, and we ask the farmers to give us six months to complete it. In the meantime, we are ensuring that there is no plastic waste in the saffron fields.”

The Municipal Committee's plan is to transform the dumping site into a well-managed composting facility, but the six-month timeline has left many farmers anxious that their current troubles could worsen before any improvements are seen.

This dumping site is not only affecting farming operations but also impacts tourism in the region. Pampore's saffron fields are a popular destination for tourists who come to see the vibrant saffron flowers each year. A waste site amid this landscape could damage both the economy and Kashmir's image.

As they wait for the government to take action, the farmers of Pampore remain hopeful but worried, determined to protect the saffron crop that has sustained their community for generations. They are calling for immediate support to safeguard Kashmir's rich saffron legacy.

