Petroleum Leads Brazil’S Export Landscape In Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's oil exports have surpassed agribusiness and in the third quarter of 2024. This shift marks a significant change in the country's export profile.



Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, plays a crucial role in this development. Magda Chambriard, Petrobras' president, announced this achievement on Friday.



She highlighted the company's dominant position in national production. Petrobras operates nearly 90% of Brazil's oil production. oil has become Brazil's top export product.



It has overtaken soybean meal, agribusiness, mining, and iron exports. This change demonstrates the growing importance of the oil sector to Brazil's economy.



Petrobras reported a profit of R$ 32.6 billion ($5.72 billion) in the third quarter. This represents a 22.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also declared dividends of R$ 17.1 billion ($3 billion) to its shareholders.







Chambriard described the results as solid and consistent. She noted that they exceeded market expectations. The company's success stems from its strategic choices in exploration, production, refining, and natural gas.

Petrobras Achieves Key Operational Milestones

Petrobras has achieved several operational milestones. In September, the Tupi Shared Deposit and Iracema area reached a cumulative production of 3 billion barrels of oil. This marks a first for Brazil.



The company's debt is at its lowest level since 2008. Petrobras now generate 31% of Brazil's primary energy. This underscores its importance to the national energy sector.



Offshore production has seen significant progress. The FPSO Sepetiba in the Mero 2 field reached peak production in less than eight months.



However, this contributed to a record total pre-salt operated production of 3.49 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Two new FPSOs have recently started operations.



The FPSO Maria Quitéria began operating in the Jubarte field on October 15. The FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias started in the Mero field on October 30. These developments reflect Brazil 's growing prominence in the global oil market.



They also highlight the country's shift towards a more diversified export portfolio. The oil sector's rise presents both opportunities and challenges for Brazil's economic future.

