The Battle For Uganda’S Soul: When Parliament Becomes A Theater

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uganda's Parliament building stands tall in Kampala, but its power remains questionable. The recent coffee bill drama shows how this institution, meant to serve 45 million Ugandans, often bows to executive pressure.



This matters because every Ugandan farmer, trader, and depends on fair representation. Think of Parliament as a family's living room, where important decisions should be made together.



However, in Uganda's case, one person holds all the remote controls. President Museveni , who has ruled since 1986, effectively controls what happens in this room.



The coffee bill story perfectly captures this power dynamic. Coffee represents Uganda's economic backbone, supporting over 1.7 million farming families.



When Parliament met to vote on putting the coffee authority under government control, chaos erupted. Opposition members protested, lights went out, and security forces stormed in.







Most Ugandans watched helplessly as their representatives were thrown out of Parliament. The ruling party then passed the bill without debate. This scene resembles a theater performance where the ending was already written backstage.

Uganda's Declining Parliamentary Democracy

Uganda's Parliament wasn't always this way. During the early 1960s, it functioned as a real debating chamber. Leaders like Benedicto Kiwanuka and Milton Obote engaged in genuine policy discussions.



That golden age of parliamentary democracy proved shortlived. Today's Parliament operates more like a rubber stamp factory.



Bills arrive from the president's office and leave with approval stamps, regardless of public opinion. The coffee bill joins a long list of controversial laws passed without meaningful debate.



Money tells part of the story. Each member of Parliament receives substantial allowances and benefits from the government. This creates a powerful incentive to stay loyal to the ruling party rather than represent constituent interests.



The consequences reach far beyond Parliament 's walls. When lawmakers can't freely debate issues, citizens lose their voice. Farmers can't influence agricultural policies. Business owners can't shape economic rules.



Students can't affect education decisions. International observers note this democratic decline but often prioritize regional stability over reform pressure.



Meanwhile, Uganda's government maintains a facade of democracy while centralizing power. They point to regular elections and parliamentary sessions as proof of democratic function.



Real change would require more than just new faces in Parliament. Uganda needs reformed institutions that truly separate powers. Until then, Parliament risks remaining a puppet theater where the executive pulls all strings.



The coffee bill saga shows why this matters for every Ugandan's daily life. This story represents more than just politics; it's about whether 45 million Ugandans can shape their future through their chosen representatives.



As coffee farmers return to their fields and traders to their shops, they wonder if their Parliament will ever truly speak for them.

