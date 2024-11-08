Best Lawyers Names Willig, Williams & Davidson Among 2025 'Best Law Firms' For Labor, Employment, And Family Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Firm recognized for & employment litigation, employment law on behalf of individuals, union-side labor law, employee benefits (ERISA) law, and family law

Pennsylvania labor, employment, workers' compensation, and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson

is proud to announce that it again has been named among the Best Law Firms for 2025, achieving national and metropolitan rankings in labor & employment litigation, employment law on behalf of individuals, union-side labor law, employee benefits (ERISA) law, and family law.

One of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the country, Willig, Williams & Davidson is ranked among Best Law Firms 2025 nationally for labor & employment litigation. The firm also has been ranked Tier 1, the highest honor, in Philadelphia for

employee benefits (ERISA) law , employment law on behalf of individuals , family law , labor & employment litigation, and union-side labor law . In Harrisburg, the firm achieved a Tier 1 ranking for employment law on behalf of individuals and also was named among Harrisburg's best law firms for labor & employment litigation.

Best Law Firms rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process involving the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

The highest honor, a Tier 1 ranking, is based on clients' feedback, the high regard that lawyers in other firms in the same practice area have for the firm, and information that the firm provides to Best Lawyers via a survey.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firm ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer named among The Best Lawyers in America©. Attorneys are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. For 2025, 17 Willig, Williams & Davidson attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion in Best Lawyers .

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson ( ) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

