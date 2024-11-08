Novo Nordisk A/S - Share Repurchase Programme

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. B shares of DKK 0.10 will be repurchased during the trading period starting 11 November 2024 and ending on 3 February 2025. A maximum of 400,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 in total can be bought during the trading period.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

