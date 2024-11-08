Anybotics And Gresco Partner To Revolutionize US Power And Utility Inspections Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ANYbotics and Gresco partner to revolutionize US power and utility inspections

ANYbotics and Gresco are transforming industrial inspections for US power and utility facilities through this strategic partnership. ANYbotics brings its advanced robotic solution, ANYmal, specifically designed to meet the needs of the industry.

Gresco strengthens its impact with its local expertise, integration experience, and full-service support. Together, they set a new standard for inspection efficiency, accuracy, and safety, driving operational excellence.

Gresco is enhancing its technology capabilities by integrating the ANYbotics robot, ANYmal, into its portfolio.

This will transform US power and utilities inspections with Gresco's expertise in inspection drones and digital twins, delivering unmatched autonomous inspection solutions focused on safety, efficiency, and accuracy.

Leveraging Gresco's local knowledge, industry relationships, and prominent role in the ecosystem, ANYbotics is now better equipped to meet the unique inspection needs of this market while enhancing customer support.

This partnership paves the way for highly automated, high-precision inspection processes across transmission, distribution, and generation, setting a new industry standard.

Satschin Bansal, global VP strategic alliances and partnerships, ANYbotics, says:“With extensive experience in US power and utilities automation, Gresco is an ideal partner for ANYbotics to meet the growing demands of this market.”

Gresco offers ANYmal inspection solutions on a subscription basis via Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) or as a direct purchase.

In addition, the company provides a range of local support services, customer training, and technical expertise to ensure successful implementation and operation.

ANYmal conducting autonomous inspection missions at a power distribution facility.

ANYmal is a rugged, autonomous, and highly mobile inspection solution with mission-ready payloads engineered for industrial inspections and condition monitoring in complex and hazardous environments.

As an end-to-end solution, ANYmal automates real-time data collection and integration through superior mobility, autonomy, and intelligence.

ANYmal provides power and utility operators with insights to maximize equipment uptime, reduce operating costs, and improve safety by keeping workers out of harm's way.

The Gresco-ANYbotics partnership highlights the rising demand for robotic inspections in power and utilities, delivering unique solutions through Gresco's automation and integration expertise.

Ali Ahmed, director – advanced UAS, Gresco, says:“Our partnership with ANYbotics is transforming industrial inspections in the USA's power and utilities sector. Together, we're driving efficiency, safety, and innovation through cutting-edge autonomous solutions.”

The partnership was recently announced at an exclusive event co-hosted by ANYbotics and the Swiss Business Hub USA.

Held under the patronage of Swiss Consul General Balz Abplanalp and ANYbotics CEO Dr Péter Fankhauser, the event celebrated the opening of the new ANYbotics US office in San Francisco.