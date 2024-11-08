SWINGERS LAS VEGAS TEES OFF CRAZY GOLF AND COCKTAILS EXPERIENCE AT MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Flagship Location from Global Brand Features Four Crazy Courses, Food by Squared Pizza, Eclectic Beverage Program, Carnival Games Arcade and More

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Swingers Las Vegas – the adults-only crazy golf club and immersive entertainment experience – opens today at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino . As the largest Swingers destination to date, and the global flagship, the venue offers guests unparalleled hospitality and features four crazy golf courses, the Swingers Carnival old-school games arcade, food by cult favorite Emmy Squared Pizza, an eclectic cocktail program and more.

For assets, click here.

"Swingers Las Vegas marks a new chapter for our brand and adds a totally unique new venue to the city's landscape," said Co-CEO and Co-founder Matt Grech-Smith. "With our first location in the Entertainment Capital of the World, we think that we have built the best competitive socialising venue in the world."

Founded in London in 2014 by Grech-Smith and co-CEO Jeremy Simmonds, Swingers pioneered the concept of 'competitive socialising,' leading the revival of what the Brits call "crazy golf," reinvented for a 21-and-over crowd.



Swingers Las Vegas'

unique and theatrical setting delivers an incredible social experience in a 40,000-square-foot party atmosphere. A look into Swingers:



Crazy Golf Courses – The Las Vegas location houses four crazy golf courses across two boldly designed floors, each featuring its own unique layout. Custom created in London by designer Thomas Borer, courses include the Clocktower and Hot Air Balloon – located in the heart of the venue – and the Carousel and Meteorite on the upper levels. All of Swingers' courses have exciting and challenging obstacles including moving installations, such as windmills, waterwheels and carousels, as well as jumps and loops to challenge crazy golfers of all abilities.



English Country House – The centerpiece of Swingers' design, the striking English country house is located at the heart of the venue. The building comes alive with a double-height, animated projection mapping that changes from day to night and with the seasons. The house transports guests to the bucolic English countryside and sets the scene for the ultimate house party with a DJ booth on the front of it.



Swingers Carnival – Guests can test their luck in a variety of old-school games like Skeeball, Whack-a-Hole, Claw games, Hoops and more at the Swingers Carnival. Inspired by a bygone era and the grandeur of the Belle Époque, the space is designed to spark joy, and of course, friendly competition. Points can be earned at the Swingers Carnival and used to redeem prizes like shot glasses, mugs, golf balls and more.



Detroit-Style Pizza and Award-Winning Burgers – Swingers Las Vegas has partnered with the revered Emmy Squared Pizza . The Brooklyn-founded concept brings its famous frico-crusted Detroit-style pizzas, award-winning burgers and indulgent starters to The Strip for the first time. Menu favorites include the Colony pizza with ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey; and the award-winning Le Big Matt Burger featuring grass-fed beef, American cheese, Sammy sauce, greens and pickles on a pretzel bun.



Caddies with Cocktails – Crazy golfers looking to quench their thirst can sip on anything from wine, beer and craft libations with premium spirits to frozen or non-alcoholic beverages from cocktail-slinging caddies at each hole. Cocktail highlights include the Lime in the Coconut Collins – featuring Planteray Pineapple rum, Bacardi Silver rum, Coco Lopez coconut cream, passionfruit syrup, lime and mint; and the Spiked Orange Crush frozen drink with Lyre's Orange Sec, orange juice, lemon juice, orange blossom water and the guest's choice of spirit.

Bars and Beats – Guests can also enjoy their drinks at Swingers' Estate or Clubhouse Bars. The stunning Estate Bar spans the length of the venue and boasts the perfect vantage point to watch the crazy golf action, sip on craft cocktails and listen to tunes from Swingers' DJs. The Clubhouse Bar also has a split-level lounge for guests to try a selection of beverages while overlooking the Swingers Sunken Garden area. The Sunken Garden features a parasol-covered DJ booth located at the front entry of the English Country House. Here, DJs spin their tracks and turn up the heat for crazy golfers daily.

Swingers Las Vegas is customizable for any occasion and can host events for up to 1,500 guests. Event planners can collaborate closely with a dedicated sales professional to create the perfect crazy golf outing for their group. Spaces include semi-private booking, quarter hires and exclusive bookings of the venue.

A round of crazy golf starts at $35 per person and a variety of ticket packages are available for purchase

that include cocktails, street food, crazy golf

and reserved seating. Local pricing starts at $22.50 per round for walk-up play Sunday through Wednesday. Carnival pricing starts at $15 for 80 credits. Tickets are required to play crazy golf, but not required to enjoy the venue and food and drink options. To check the day's hours and make a booking, please click here.

Swingers debuted in 2014 and currently operates four locations: two in London, UK; one in Washington, D.C.; and one in New York City with forthcoming locations in Dubai (opening late 2024) and Boston (2025). For more information, click here .

SOURCE Swingers Las Vegas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED