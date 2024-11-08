Genialis Highlights Potential Of Xerna TME Panel As A Predictive Biomarker In Poster At SITC 39Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) With a new partnership with India-based 4baseCare, Genialis addresses the gap in data representation to ensure its AI/ML models work in more diverse populations

- Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of GenialisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Genialis, the RNA biomarker company, today announced new retrospective results suggesting the potential predictive capability of the XernaTM TME Panel in advanced solid tumor patients treated with HST-1011, a CBL-B inhibitor from HotSpot Therapeutics. In HotSpot's ongoing Phase 1 (SOLAR1) study, analyses from a subset of patients suggested that those with evidence of clinical benefit generally had high Xerna immune scores. These promising findings, emphasizing the potential of precision biomarkers in immunotherapy, will be spotlighted in a poster presentation co-authored with HotSpot Therapeutics at the prestigious SITC 39th Annual Meeting (Abstract #1310 ).Accurately predicting which patients will respond to cancer therapies remains one of the most significant challenges in oncology. Reliable biomarkers are essential to help clinicians and pharmaceutical companies select and develop the most effective treatments for individual patients. In the SOLAR1 Phase 1 Study, biopsy samples were taken prior to treatment, processed for RNA-seq, and analyzed by Genialis using the Xerna TME panel. CBL-B inhibition is the latest drug mechanism examined by the Xerna TME Panel, which previously showed predictive capability for immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, as well as several other immunomodulatory agents such as vidutolimod .“The XernaTM TME Panel is a thoroughly validated tool for predicting patient response to a range of cancer drugs. Over 15,000 patient samples from a dozen different tissues have been analyzed for 8 drugs of unique mechanism, and in every case, we've been able to show the ability to define responder subgroups,” said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis.“The promising data and biomarker predictions in the SOLAR1 study further support our efforts to make immunotherapy treatments more precise and patient-specific. Our work advances a vision where treatment is guided not just by general protocols but by tailored, data-driven insights into individual patient tumor biology.”Genialis Strengthens Globally Diverse Patient Data Bank Through Strategic Collaboration with 4baseCareThe clinical utility of the Xerna TME Panel and other predictive biomarkers relies on AI/ML models trained with diverse, real-world patient data. Underrepresentation of ethnically and geographically diverse data is a legacy problem throughout the industry. Genialis partners globally to build out the world's most ethnographically diverse cancer data sets. In this way, Genialis' biomarkers achieve robustness as well as broad applicability.4baseCare, a leader in precision oncology in India, and Genialis, today announced a partnership agreement in the collection and analysis of clinico-genomic insights from non-Caucasian populations. With expanded access to insights from these areas, Genialis is addressing some of the gaps in representation and paving the way for biomarkers that truly serve global populations. The collaboration further provides a mechanism for patients in these regions to gain access to novel biomarker products and receive the best informed treatment decisions.About GenialisGenialis, the RNA biomarker company, is creating a world where healthcare delivers the best possible outcomes for patients, their families, and their communities. Genialis develops and validates clinically actionable biomarkers informed by the world's most ethnographically diverse cancer data sets to better predict patient responses and guide treatment decisions for targeted inhibitors, immunotherapies, and other emerging therapeutic classes. Genialis is trusted by pharma and diagnostics partners, and together, we are transforming medicine through data. For more information, please visitAbout 4baseCare4baseCare, an Illumina Accelerator alumnus, is a leader in precision oncology that focuses on creating advanced genomics and digital health solutions. By leveraging unique insights derived from Real-World Evidence (RWE) gathered from non-Caucasian populations, the company is working to address the genomic data gap in cancer care. Its mission is to achieve equitable precision medicine by tailoring treatments to the diverse genetic profiles of individuals worldwide, ultimately improving outcomes for underrepresented populations in cancer care.

Andrea Vuturo

Vuturo Group

+1 415-689-8414

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.