Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right Premieres Sunday, Nov. 10

A full-length movie honoring the 60-year legacy of a Raleigh family and

Wil-Mar Club, produced by Jill Hammergren, The Pro, premiers on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Triangle Cinemas at 9500 Forum Drive, Raleigh, 27615. The showing takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Limited tickets are available and must be purchased from this link:

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting The Bet Right Movie Premier Tickets

There will be a Q&A session with participants and the movie's writer/producer/director.

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting The Bet Right 60-Second Teaser Video

Movie Premier in Raleigh Honors 60-Year Legacy of Wil-Mar Golf Club

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right

represents one man's love of golf, wagering, and a vision for turning his family's tobacco farm near Raleigh, North Carolina, into a community golf course at the start of golf's popularity in the 1960s. Through one

modern-day round of golf between long-time friends, we experience how the love of golf, enduring friendships, getting the bet right, storytelling, and laughter commemorate 240 golf seasons and 22,000 sunrises and sunsets that stretched into a 60-year legacy of Wil-Mar Golf Club. Over those years, hundreds of thousands of golfers

took lessons

and

played in tournaments, multiple individual golf rounds, and men's, women's, and youth leagues at the course.

The Allen-Wilkerson family owned and operated Wil-Mar in eastern Wake County near the Raleigh and Knightdale communities. It was much-loved by local and statewide golfers until it closed in December 2021. "I am thrilled to commemorate Wil-Mar, which my Daddy started on our family's tobacco farm in 1961," said Fran Wilkerson, former Wil-Mar Golf Club Co-Owner and LPGA Teaching Professional. "I have tremendous childhood memories, working alongside family, playing, and teaching golf there. We know Wil-Mar holds special memories for all our golfers, too."

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right

was written, produced, and directed by Jill Hammergren, owner of The Media Pro In 2024, the documentary earned a Telly Award for excellence in branding and storytelling from the 45th Telly Awards, which honors video and television across all screens. The Telly Awards, established in 1979, receives more than 13,000 entries globally. "As one who enjoyed golfing at Wil-Mar, it was a lot of fun creating this documentary, compiling and sharing the rich stories of the 60-year legacy of Wil-Mar Golf Club, the dedication of the Allen-Wilkerson family, and the golfers who loved Raleigh golf course," said Jill Hammergren, Writer/Producer/Director. "It is also an honor to receive recognition from the Telly Awards. This prestigious award was only possible because of the creative talents and expertise of the production team members, who helped me bring it to life."

Promotional Teaser Videos are available at the links below:

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right 15-second Teaser Video

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right 30-second Teaser Video

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right 60-second Teaser Video

Playing Wil-Mar: Getting the Bet Right , is a full-length documentary. It is available for additional licensing for public and private exhibitions, theatrical, digital, global distribution, and streaming opportunities. Contact Jill Hammergren at [email protected] for more information.

Contact: Jill Hammergren, The Media Pro

919-805-1061, [email protected]

