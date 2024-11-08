Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market has experienced robust growth in recent years, projected to expand from $379.95 billion in 2023 to $402.91 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Growth in previous years has been driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, retail expansion, targeted marketing, the rise of e-commerce, and a shift toward environmentally conscious, sustainable, and circular furniture practices.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market and Its Growth Rate?

The household furniture and kitchen cabinet market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $499.48 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This forecasted growth is driven by demand for compact and multifunctional furniture, energy-efficient home products, evolving kitchen design preferences, innovations in materials and finishes, and an increasing focus on outdoor furniture.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market?

The growing trend of home renovations is a key driver of demand in the household furniture and kitchen cabinets market. Home renovations, also called home improvement, remodeling, or renovation, involve updating or expanding living spaces. Homeowners frequently embark on these projects to modernize and enhance their homes, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, room additions, and interior updates. These renovations often lead to a need for new or upgraded furniture and kitchen cabinets to align with the updated design and functional requirements.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market?

Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Dacor Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Whirlpool Corporation, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Electrolux AB, Hisense Group, Masco Corporation, Groupe SEB, Arçelik A.S., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Maytag Corporation, MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., Indesit Company, Candy Group, Man Wah Holdings, La-Z-Boy, Cabinetworks Group, American Woodmark Corporation, GoldenHome International Inc., Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Limited, Hooker Furniture Corp, Standard Furniture, Maiden Home, Symphony Group, Eastvold Furniture

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market?

Leading companies in the household furniture and kitchen cabinets market are prioritizing the development of innovative products to enhance their market position.

What Are the Segments of the Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market?

1) By Type: Household Furniture, Kitchen Cabinet

2) By Type of Material: Metal, Wood, Other Material Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Defined?

Household furniture and kitchen cabinets include built-in storage solutions commonly found in kitchens, designed for organizing food, cooking utensils, and often silverware and dishes. This category also encompasses movable, compact items such as chairs, tables, sofas, and mattresses used to furnish a home.

The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into household furniture and kitchen cabinet market size, household furniture and kitchen cabinet market drivers and trends, household furniture and kitchen cabinet competitors' revenues, and household furniture and kitchen cabinet market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

