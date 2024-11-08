Sevenm Technologies Unveils Admagix A Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Advertising Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SevenM Technologies Private Limited, an leader in digital innovation, is proud to announce the launch of admagix, A Groundbreaking Mixed Reality Advertising that promises to redefine the future of brand engagement. Designed to merge the physical and digital realms, admagix leverages augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies to offer immersive, interactive experiences that captivate consumers like never before.

With admagix, brands can now create "wow factor" campaigns that not only stand out but also transform how consumers experience advertising. By embedding QR codes into traditional media-such as print ads, billboards, and product packaging - admagix enables instant access to rich, interactive digital content, such as 3D animations, videos, and interactive storytelling, directly from a consumer's smartphone. The seamless, app-free experience is easy to use and designed to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

A New Era of Advertising Innovation

In a world where consumers are bombarded with thousands of ads daily, admagix offers a much-needed solution to stand out and deliver unforgettable brand experiences. Brands using admagix can transcend the limitations of static advertisements, allowing audiences to not just view, but feel and interact with the content.

Imagine scanning a billboard with your phone and watching a car drive off the screen, or scanning product packaging to unlock a virtual try-on feature for clothing. admagix turns these futuristic concepts into today's reality.

"The future of advertising is all about creating experiences that resonate with consumers on a personal level," said Vinay Modi, Co-Founder of SevenM Technologies. "With admagix, we're giving brands the power to create meaningful, immersive interactions that forge deeper connections with their audiences. This platform doesn't just sell a product-it tells a story, engages the senses, and leaves a lasting memory."

Key Features and Advantages of admagix

.Augmented Reality Experiences: admagix uses AR to bring everyday advertisements to life. Consumers can interact with the brand in real time, transforming static images into dynamic, immersive content.

.No App Required: admagix removes the barrier of downloading an app, making the experience accessible with just a smartphone camera. A quick QR scan opens up a world of interactive content, offering convenience and instant engagement.

.Limitless Possibilities: admagix can be embedded in a wide range of media-from traditional print ads to packaging, brochures, posters, and even event banners-making it adaptable for any industry, from retail and entertainment to automotive and real estate.

.Boosts Consumer Engagement: By offering highly interactive and visually stunning experiences, admagix increases consumer attention, dwell time, and shares on social media. Studies show AR-based ads can increase brand engagement by up to 85%.

.Data-Driven Insights: admagix provides brands with detailed analytics on consumer interactions, helping marketers understand how customers are engaging with their campaigns. These insights allow businesses to fine-tune their strategies and create more personalized, impactful experiences.

The Wow Factor: Enhancing Brand Recall and Interaction

The power of immersive experiences cannot be understated. Research shows that 72% of consumers are more likely to engage with brands that offer AR experiences, and 61% prefer retailers that use AR. With admagix, businesses can deliver these highly sought-after experiences, boosting brand recall and driving conversions.

One early adopter of admagix, anonymousy shared, "We've seen a remarkable increase in consumer engagement since adopting admagix for our campaigns. The interactive 3D features make our ads not just a visual experience, but an emotional one. Consumers are truly wowed by the possibilities."

Transforming Industries with admagix

Whether in retail, where consumers can visualize how products will look in their homes, or in the entertainment industry, where movie posters come to life with sneak peek trailers, admagix is set to revolutionize advertising across multiple sectors. The platform allows brands to tap into AR's potential to create unforgettable consumer journeys, making advertising an experience, not just an impression.

About SevenM Technologies

Founded in 2008, SevenM Technologies Private Limited has grown from a teenage startup to a renowned IT software and consulting firm. Over the last 15 years, SevenM has consistently been at the forefront of innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions to over 8,000 businesses globally. Known for its creativity and forward-thinking approach, SevenM continues to shape industries with groundbreaking digital solutions like admagix.

For More Information:

To learn more about admagix or to schedule a demo, visit or contact our press team at ....

Company :-SevenM Technologies Private Limited

User :- Vinay Modi

Email :...

Phone :-6289202009

Url :-