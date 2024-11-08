Rahul Writes To Trump, Congratulates Him On His Victory In US Presidential Election

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” Gandhi said.

India and the USA share a“historic friendship” rooted in our commitment to values, he said.

“Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans,” the former Congress chief said in his letter to Trump, dated November 7.

“I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America,” Gandhi said.

Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader has also served as the 45th President of the US after his first victory in 2016.

Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many: Rahul to Kamala Harris

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating her on her spirited presidential campaign and said her unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many.

Harris lost to Donald Trump in the hotly-contested US presidential polls.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” Gandhi said in his letter to Harris.

Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance, the former Congress chief said.

“Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered,” Gandhi said in his letter dated November 7.

“I wish you the very best on your future endeavours,” he added.

