United Breweries Brings Amstel To India, Eyes Premium Beer Market Growth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) MUMBAI: United Breweries Ltd (UBL) has launched Amstel Grande, a premium strong beer, marking its entry into India's growing upscale beer market. Initially available in Maharashtra, the company plans to expand Amstel Grande's reach across the country, aiming to tap into the rising demand for premium experiences among Indian consumers.

Amstel Grande is crafted specifically for Indian preferences (read: strong beer) while bringing the brewing heritage of its Dutch origins with ingredients such as Dutch yeast, selected hops, and premium barley. UBL's“slow-brewing” technique is at the core of Amstel Grande's appeal.

“Every part of the brewing process is given extra time to mature, from fermentation to malting, which brings out a richer, smoother profile,” said Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer of UBL.“It's a careful, deliberate process that reflects our dedication to quality.”

UBL plans to leverage its extensive market presence-already covering over 50% of India's beer market with flagship brands like Kingfisher-to ensure Amstel Grande reaches a wide audience. It has mapped out a distribution plan, starting in Maharashtra and extending to West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Bahl acknowledged the regulatory complexities of the Indian market but expressed confidence in UBL's capability to manage them.

“India's alcohol market is intricate, but we have a strong foundation in distribution. We're rolling out methodically to meet regulatory requirements while maximising reach,” he said.

Social spaces

The beer is available in three sizes: a 330 ml bottle at ₹160, a 500 ml can at ₹195, and a 650 ml bottle priced at ₹250. The 330 ml pint is UBL's focal point for on-premise distribution, particularly in bars and restaurants.

“The 330 ml size is ideal for bars and social gatherings, where people are more likely to try something new. This size has been shown to work very well for trials,” Bahl said.

With limited opportunities for advertising, UBL is focusing on experiential marketing and on-premise visibility to build Amstel Grande's brand. The company's primary marketing strategy centres on social spaces.

“We want consumers to experience Amstel Grande where it matters-at social gatherings, bars, and events. We're investing in wait staff engagement, activations, and branding at points of sale,” Bahl told Mint.

UBL is also deploying rebranded coolers and displays to reinforce Amstel Grande's premium image at retail outlets. Marketing plans include partnerships with events and cultural festivals to reach young, urban audiences.

“We will activate some plans down the line to connect with consumers,” Bahl noted.

With India's premium beer segment accounting for about 12% of the market and growing, UBL sees significant potential for Amstel Grande, which is positioned to compete with Budweiser, Carlsberg, and Hoegaarden.

“Indian consumers today are looking for variety-they want a brand that can offer a different taste experience. Amstel Grande offers that, with a heritage and quality consumers can trust,” Bahl said.

The beer is priced 25-30% higher than mainstream beers, making it accessible yet exclusive for premium consumers.

“It's a premium beer but one that's accessible, especially for consumers who want a refined taste without going ultra-luxury. This is key to Amstel Grande's appeal,” Bahl explained.

Unlike Amstel offerings in other countries, which tend to be mild, Amstel Grande was formulated as a strong beer for the Indian market, where higher alcohol content is often preferred.

“We've developed Amstel Grande as a strong beer, which is more in line with Indian preferences,” Bahl stated.“The taste is smooth yet impactful, which we believe will satisfy Indian consumers' demand for both flavour and strength.”

Although India's beer market is smaller than its spirits sector, UBL sees strong growth potential as beer becomes the drink of choice for more social occasions.

“The country's evolving, people are becoming more affluent, and we're seeing more occasions where people reach for a beer over a spirit. We're excited to be part of that journey,” Bahl remarked.

He added that premium consumers often prefer variety, making the segment less susceptible to brand fatigue and open to new entries.