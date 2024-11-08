(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Partners with Consulus to Identify Growth Opportunities and Address Gaps in Singapore's Family Office Philanthropy

S ingapore [June 21, 2024]: Frost & Sullivan is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Consulus, an innovation consultancy with multidisciplinary business and design capabilities, to initiate studies and identify change strategies for family conglomerates and family offices.

Over the years, Singapore has become an attractive hub for family offices. With its strong economy, encouraging policies and ecosystem, plus easy access to wealth management professionals, the nation offers a conducive environment for family offices to thrive and engage in philanthropic work.

While these unique organizations offer forward-looking societal impacts, certain key areas in the system have yet to be addressed. Frost & Sullivan and Consulus had identified gaps such as limited benchmarking and impact assessments, financial transparency, and insufficient guidelines, which can spark new opportunities and transform businesses and society when adopted strategically.

“The increasing desire among family offices in Singapore to drive societal impact, bolstered by the active involvement of the younger generation, emphasizes the need for data-driven decision-making to maximize their efforts. This is where the combined expertise of Frost & Sullivan and Consulus aims to provide crucial support and add significant value,” said ShuJie Tan, Frost & Sullivan's Singapore Country Head.

The collaboration, announced by ShuJie during his keynote speech at the Shape The World Summit 2024, aims to uncover these prospects by leveraging Frost & Sullivan's extensive expertise and Consulus' innovative design thinking approach. Together with Consulus, Frost & Sullivan is excited to drive meaningful change and innovation within Family Conglomerates and Family Offices, ultimately contributing to a more robust and impactful philanthropic ecosystem in Singapore and beyond.

