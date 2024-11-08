Qatars 2024/2025 Cruise Season Launches .. Over 430 Thousand Tourists Expected

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar (QT) has kicked off its 2024/2025 season with the arrival of "Resorts World One" Cruise Ship.

This season is set to be Qatars biggest yet, with 95 cruise calls, including 33 turnaround calls, 11 homeporting calls and 4 maiden calls.

Resorts World One marks the first maiden call of the season. It is expected to make 23 scheduled visits, with a total of approximately 72,000 visitors.

More than 430,000 are expected between November 2024 and April 2025. This season will welcome notable ships such as Mein Schiff 4, MSC Euribia, AIDAprima, Costa Smeralda, Norwegian Sky, and Celestyal Journey, further solidifying Qatars growing status as a premier global cruise destination, QT said in a press release today.

Building on the success of the 2023/2024 cruise season, which saw 73 cruise ships and over 347,000 visitors, the new season represents a significant milestone in Qatars cruise market. International world-class ships including MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Encore, AIDAprima, Artania, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Journey, MS Riviera, MS Hamburg, and Norwegian Dawn have all previously docked in Doha.

HE Chairman of QT, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said: "The growth of Qatars cruise sector is pivotal to achieving our National Tourism Strategy 2030. The 2024/2025 season is expected to see a 30 percent increase in cruise calls and 24.5 percent increase in visitors compared to the previous season, reflecting the growing demand for cruise vacations in the region. With new partnerships and an increasing number of high-profile cruise lines visiting our shores, Qatar continues to position itself as a leading destination for cruise travellers worldwide."

For his part, CEO of Mwani Qatar, Capt. Abdullah Mohammed Al Khanji stated: "Following last seasons record-breaking visitor numbers, we are thrilled to welcome an even greater influx of visitors from across the globe, solidifying Qatars position as a leading cruise destination. Doha Port is fully prepared to ensure an unforgettable experience for guests on 95 scheduled cruises in the 2024/2025 season."

"The remarkable increase in visitor numbers and cruise arrivals highlights the growing interest from cruise operators in choosing Doha Port, reflecting Qatars standing as a key cruise destination in the region. We are proud to work closely with QT and stakeholders to drive growth in Qatar's marine tourism sector and to elevate its global presence in the travel industry, in line with the National Tourism Strategy 2030," he added.

Doha Ports cruise terminal is strategically located just minutes away from key attractions such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif, optimising the visitor experience by allowing cruise passengers to make the most of their time in the city.

Looking ahead, QT plans to strengthen its collaborations with more international cruise lines, which is vital for driving further growth in Qatars the tourism sector and contributing to Qatars economic diversification efforts

