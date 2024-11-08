Omnysense Awarded US Patent On Smart-Thermometer With Integrated 3/6-Lead ECG

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Full 3/6-Lead ECG with OmnySense's Smart Thermometer

The patent covers OmnySense's revolutionary method of performing a full 3/6-Lead ECG each time the patient“takes his temperature”

- Ian Solomon - CTO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Currently, home ECG readings either use a simple device to record a 1-Lead ECG trace (which just measures the signal from left-hand to right hand), or require the user to attach electrodes to the leg and/or chest in order to provide a more detailed picture. Attaching such additional electrodes requires partial undressing and is cumbersome and complex. OmnySense has invented a way of providing a full 3/6-Lead ECG without requiring the placement of additional electrodes on the body. The technology to accomplish this involves exploiting the metallic tip of a“smart-thermometer” device as an ECG electrode, and implementing a transformation of the signals detected between the fingers (on the device) and the mouth into a standard 3/6-Lead trace. This method allows for the detection of anomalies across six pathways of the heart, significantly enhancing the ability to detect cardiac problems compared to the limited 1-Lead ECG. This ability, together with OmnySense algorithms for calculating the standard cardiac parameters from the signal detected across each lead, provides a powerful tool for tracking cardiac performance and enabling analysis using the company's AI approach.

OmnySense Ltd., an Israeli digital-health startup, is developing a unique solution which provides the home user with an informed medical assessment at home, powered by state-of-the-art Medical Language Models (Med LMs). The company's thermometer-shaped device is the only one capable of capturing a comprehensive dataset of clinical parameters simultaneously and consistently, including cardiac data from 6 leads, respiratory data and vital signs. This dataset - together with the patient's symptoms and medical history - is analyzed using Med LMs to provide an automatic assessment directly to the user, and can also be shared with a remote physician, caregiver etc.

Ian Solomon, CTO of OmnySense, stated: "We are delighted to have been awarded this US patent, which we see as validating the originality of our next-generation smart-thermometer technology. This breakthrough technology places high-end ECG analysis directly into the hands of the consumer, with the ability to provide him/her with automatic medical assessments based on a very broad dataset. The applications are numerous, from monitoring cardiac conditions at home to supporting cardiac rehabilitation.”

