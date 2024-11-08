CJI DY Chandrachud's Last Day At Work Today: A Look Back At His 10 Landmark Rulings From Privacy To Adultery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10. Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently the senior-most judge in the top court, will be the next Chief Justice of India and assume the post on November 11

Today, November 8, is the last working day of CJI Chandrachud, who assumed office on November 9, 2022. Justice Chandrachud , son of the longest-serving Chief Justice of India Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud, has served as Supreme Court judge since 2016.

Here is a look at landmark judgements that Justice Chandrachud has been part of:

1-Electoral Bonds Case: February 2024

In February 2024, the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachu unanimously ruled against the Union government's electoral bond scheme for political funding.

In its landmark verdict, the court declared the amendments to the Income Tax Act and Section 29C of the Representation of Peoples Act unconstitutional. The Court also said the State Bank of India (SBI) will 'forthwith stop the issue of electoral bonds' and furnish all details of those who have encashed the bonds so far.

In a landmark ruling on November 5, Supreme Court ruled that not all private property can be deemed“material resource of the community” for redistribution under Article 39(b) of the Constitution.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud wrote the majority ruling by the 9-judge bench for himself and Justices Hrishikesh Roy, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Rajesh Bindal, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih. Justice B V Nagarathna partially disagreed with the majority judgment while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia dissented.