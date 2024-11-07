Inxmed Presents Data Regarding Potential Novel Way To Improve Therapeutic Window Of ADC By Ifebemtinib And FIC ADC At 15Th Annual World ADC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NANJING, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InxMed Co., Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies against tumor-treatment resistance and metastasis, is presenting preclinical data at

15th

Annual World ADC in San Diego

regarding ifebemtinib (ifebe, IN10018), a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK),

to enhance efficacy and improve safety of ADCs, and IN30758, a First-in-class

ADC for of multiple solid tumors including DXD resistant cancers.

The efficacy of tumor targeting ADC is limited by its exposure-related toxicity. Cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs) surrounding tumor cells serve as a barrier for ADC access and limit its efficacy. Preclinical data demonstrated that ifebemtinib was able to reduce the fibrotic barrier, enhance the penetration of ADC, and boost efficacy.



Interstitial pneumonitis is a commonly reported dose limiting toxicity, potentially deadly side effect in some ADCs like Enhertu with a black box warning. Activation of FAK was observed in patients with interstitial pneumonitis, similarly to Enhertu induced interstitial pneumonitis in mice. InxMed demonstrated ifebemtinib is effective in preventing/treating Enhertu-induced interstitial pneumonitis in animal models.

"By increasing ADCs local exposure and reducing interstitial pneumonitis, ifebemtinib has the potential to significantly improve the therapeutic window. Clinical trials with robust design will be implemented to translate these exciting preclinical findings. Ifebemtinib could become an ideal combo partner for ADCs, leading to revolutionary advancements in cancer therapy." Said Dr. Zaiqi Wang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of

InxMed.



IND for Ifebemtinib in combination with ADC will be submitted to China CDE in Nov 2024. InxMed is establishing collaborations with a number of ADC companies.

InxMed also presented preclinical data of IN30758.

IN30758 is a First-in-class ADC for treatment of multiple solid tumors including DXD resistant cancers. The ADC targets a member of the integrin family that is overexpressed in vast majority of most solid tumors. Preclinically, IN30758 exhibits robust in vivo efficacy in CDX and PDX models of multiple cancers and well tolerated in cynomolgus monkeys. IN30758 will be ready for IND submission in 2025.

About Ifebemtinib

Ifebemtinib is a highly selective, orally administered, small molecule inhibitor for focal adhesion kinase, which has significant synergies with a broad spectrum of therapeutic modalities. Clinically, ifebemtinib has demonstrated therapeutic synergies with chemotherapy agents, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies. InxMed is currently pursuing a registrational trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in

China, and multiple proof-of-concept trials are ongoing in lung, colorectal, melanoma, and pancreatic cancers, with select tumor types to progress into pivotal clinical trials. Thus far, more than 600 patients have been treated with ifebemtinib, and a favorable safety and tolerability profile was observed.

Ifebemtinib was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Fast-Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). InxMed plans to submit a New Drug Application to the NMPA in early 2025.

About InxMed

InxMed Co. Ltd is a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative therapies against tumor treatment resistance and metastasis. Established in 2018, InxMed has built an efficient engine for clinical translational research driven by an in-depth understanding of disease biology. InxMed's pipeline includes several compounds targeting tumor defense mechanisms with highly differentiated therapeutic candidates. For more information, visit inxmed.



