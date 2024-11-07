UK, S. Korea To Strengthen Cybersecurity Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Fourth Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Dialogue, held in London on Wednesday, led to agreement to further strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity.

Both sides also reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Cyber Partnership which was agreed during the State Visit of President Yoon in November 2023, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement said on Thursday.

The agenda included exchanges of views on the deterrence strategy against cyber threats, private sector collaboration on cybersecurity, countering malicious behaviour including serious organised crime and ransomware, the Pall Mall Process to tackle the proliferation and irresponsible use of commercial cyber intrusion capabilities, cyber skills, and cooperation in cyber capacity building with partner countries across the region

Both sides noted the need to continue engaging with countries like China to see a constructive debate aimed at making cyberspace a safer place to do business for companies and consumers, according to the statement

Prior to the dialogue, joint workshops were held to share good practices and lessons learned from both countries' policy work to target malign cyber actors.

The Dialogue confirmed that the fourth iteration of the British Army Cyber Association's flagship cyber exercise, Defence Cyber Marvel (DCM4), will take place in February with its command centre in Seoul. (end)

