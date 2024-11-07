عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points


11/7/2024 7:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The Saudi Central bank (SAMA) decided to lower the Repurchase Agreement (Repo) rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 percent, and the Reverse Repurchase Agreement (Reverse Repo) rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent.
The move is in keeping with global developments, and in accordance with the Bank's objective of maintaining monetary stability, a SAMA statement noted on Thursday. (end)
mmg



MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108863791


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search