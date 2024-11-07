Letter To Editor Need For Round-The-Clock Power Supply

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Electricity is an essential part of our lives. Its importance is particularly high for students, as without it, using computers and other devices is impossible. These devices help students study at night, and electricity enables access to the internet, which is crucial for research and education. Thus, electricity is a fundamental necessity not only for our daily lives but also for educational development.

Unfortunately, many areas face challenges with electricity availability. When the power goes out, students struggle to access online materials and face difficulties conducting experiments in laboratories. This affects practical education, and when classrooms lack light, studying becomes a challenge. Public needs are also tied to electricity; homes and offices require lighting, especially at night. Without electricity, refrigerators cannot function, leading to food spoilage. Electricity is also essential for telephones, internet, television, and other entertainment devices.

The unavailability of electricity creates difficulties in people's lives, impacting their quality of life. This issue particularly affects students, who are the foundation of our future. If they face a lack of electricity, their education is compromised. My friends often call me, saying they don't have inverters, and when the power goes out, they have to stop studying. One of them is a JEE aspirant, another is a NEET aspirant. If the electricity situation remains the same, their studies will be disrupted, hindering their potential contributions to the nation. This is not just their issue but a problem for all of Kashmir; every student is fed up with these challenges. I can no longer tolerate it. Some places have meters installed, yet the lack of electricity remains a serious issue. Additionally, electricity bills have increased, becoming a significant burden for poor people. A year ago, an electricity bill was around 500 rupees, but it has now risen to 1500 rupees. If these issues are not resolved, our country will fall behind.

The use of solar panels is a potential solution to electricity problems. It reduces dependence on electricity companies and can lower electricity bills. Solar energy is sustainable and clean, helping to mitigate environmental issues.

Continuous electricity supply also benefits the government. Stable electricity supply increases industrial production, strengthening the economy. It enhances the performance of educational institutions and healthcare centers, contributing to public welfare. Reducing dissatisfaction caused by electricity shortages increases social stability.

In summary, the need for electricity is everywhere, whether in hospitals, schools, homes, shops, or offices. Without electricity, all these systems will be affected. Therefore, we need to improve electricity supply. I urge the government to please strive for a 24-hour electricity supply so that no one has to face difficulties, allowing us to improve our lives and build our future.

Mohammad Arfat wani