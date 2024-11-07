Cop, Two Wives Arrested With Heroin In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police arrested a constable posted in the Crime Branch and his two wives during a raid on their house here on Thursday, and seized 33 grams of heroin and more than 2.5 lakh cash from their possession.
The raid, conducted at constable Parwaiz Khan's residence in Janipur, also led to the recovery of 22 mobile phones, a weighing machine, and materials used for packaging the narcotic, known locally as 'chitta', a police spokesperson said.
Khan, along with his two wives Nargis Bhat and Parveen Akhtar, were allegedly preparing and selling small packets of heroin, targeting local youths, when they were held during the raid, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.
Khan, who was posted in the Crime Branch, has been suspended following the arrest, the spokesperson said.
Janipur police are also investigating Khan's finances, as he reportedly owns two houses in Janipur and has accumulated substantial properties.
Steps are being taken to seize any assets suspected to be proceeds from drug-related activities, police said.
Police emphasized their commitment to a“zero-tolerance” policy towards drug abuse and trafficking, noting that this arrest demonstrates their resolve to protect local youths from the dangers of narcotics.
