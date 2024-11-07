عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cop, Two Wives Arrested With Heroin In Jammu

Cop, Two Wives Arrested With Heroin In Jammu


11/7/2024 7:09:06 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police arrested a constable posted in the Crime Branch and his two wives during a raid on their house here on Thursday, and seized 33 grams of heroin and more than 2.5 lakh cash from their possession.

The raid, conducted at constable Parwaiz Khan's residence in Janipur, also led to the recovery of 22 mobile phones, a weighing machine, and materials used for packaging the narcotic, known locally as 'chitta', a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan, along with his two wives Nargis Bhat and Parveen Akhtar, were allegedly preparing and selling small packets of heroin, targeting local youths, when they were held during the raid, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Khan, who was posted in the Crime Branch, has been suspended following the arrest, the spokesperson said.

Read Also Police Attaches Property Of Crorepati Drug Peddler Four Drug Peddlers Held With Heroin In J&K's Udhampur

Janipur police are also investigating Khan's finances, as he reportedly owns two houses in Janipur and has accumulated substantial properties.

Steps are being taken to seize any assets suspected to be proceeds from drug-related activities, police said.

Police emphasized their commitment to a“zero-tolerance” policy towards drug abuse and trafficking, noting that this arrest demonstrates their resolve to protect local youths from the dangers of narcotics.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN07112024000215011059ID1108863775


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search