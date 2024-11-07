The Recurring Trump Nightmare: Can Asia Manage What's Coming?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald has regained power in the United States, riding a wave of fear and anti-incumbent desire for change. Americans now face the greatest test of the and constitutional order since the Civil War.

But for the rest of the world, it is a no less traumatic moment. The United States is now poised to retreat from its leadership of the postwar liberal order.

What does Trump's return mean for Asia and for American allies in Japan, South Korea and the Pacific?

Japanese and Korean leaders may be reassured by soothing words from some American security experts, including would-be advisors to Trump. Nothing will change in the Indo-Pacific under Trump, those experts counsel.“US foreign policy in this region is likely to remain constant,” Derek Grossman, a RAND specialist on Asian security and former intelligence official, wrote in The Diplomat just before the vote.

Trump, in Grossman's telling, may be“a more transactional and unpredictable leader” but he left alliances in the region intact. No matter what happens,“the China factor will foster the continued development of the US alliance network.”

Such views ignore the abundant evidence, mostly in Trump's own words, of his intention at the end of the first term to abandon a large portion of those alliance commitments.

As his former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and National Security Advisor John Bolton documented in their memoirs, Trump planned to withdraw US forces from South Korea; to complete the unfinished bargain with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, which would leave Kim's nuclear forces intact; and to demand massive payments from Japan to pay for the American defense role.

The soothing assessments also brush past Trump's repeated intention to impose massive across-the-board tariffs on foreign goods – tariffs aimed not only at China but also at allied nations in Europe and Asia.

More importantly, the idea that foreign policy in Asia can be distinct and separate from what happens elsewhere, particularly in Europe and the Middle East, is an illusion.

As Japan's own National Security Strategy document made clear, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally altered the security situation in East Asia. It has created a close military alliance between Russia, China and North Korea, threatening the stability of the Korean peninsula, Taiwan and all of East Asia.

Trump made it repeatedly clear, as did his running mate JD Vance, that he intends to cut off military aid to Ukraine and push Kyiv to accept the surrender terms offered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He also threatened to abandon the security commitment to NATO. That would open the door for Putin to retake control of parts of the Soviet empire, beginning with the Baltic states and threatening Poland.

“Trump will feel like he has an electoral mandate to do these crazier things,” predicts Michael McFaul, former US Ambassador to Russia and director of Stanford University's Institute for International Studies.