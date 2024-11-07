Debbie Bishop, Author Of 'PILLYWIGGIN The Lost Shadow Boys' Is The First Place Winner At The Fall 2024 Bookfest® Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Debbie Bishop

PILLYWIGGIN The Lost Shadow Boys

First Place The BookFest Awards Fall 2024

- Debbie BishopLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debbie Bishop is a talented author whose remarkable works have gained significant appraise from readers around the world. Debbie is the proud recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including the International Impact Book Award and the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for both Nonfiction and Fiction categories. Her acclaimed books, "What is the Meaning of Life? YOU" and "Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys," have deeply connected with audiences, and have earned her a devoted fan base.Her latest fantasy novel, "Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys," invites readers on an enchanting journey through magical realms and courageous heroes, and has earned high praise from fans and critics alike.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.When asked about her inspiration for writing, Debbie shared, "I hope my stories are enjoyable. The scenes come in and unfold like I am watching a movie. I just write them down. Of course, I do a lot of research to get to that point. I like writing fiction set in real world, real science and history. The characters all thrive - eventually - even in horrid environments. They inspire me."Debbie first gained recognition with her thrilling science-fiction comic book series, "Black Tide," published by Image Comics. Set against the backdrop of ancient Atlantis, this present-day action series combines elements of history with gripping adventure. The graphic novel "Awakening of the Key" collects the first eight episodes of "Black Tide," while Volume 2 introduces DR, the original Draconian Warrior, featuring artwork by the renowned Norm Breyfogle. In addition, her teen novel "Enter The Game" goes into the backstory of Justin, the main character from "Black Tide."Debbie Bishop continues to inspire and empower through her storytelling. She is a cherished figure in contemporary literature. For more information about Debbie and her work, visit:FacebookInstagramWebsite:AmazonDesireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”"Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am a firm believer in the power of the written word. This book came together due to my desire to offer people drowning in storms a rope of hope,” Debbie Bishop said.The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit .

