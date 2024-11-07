U.S. Global Investors Reports Profitability For The First Quarter Of 2025 Fiscal Year

Net income was bolstered by strong consolidated other income of $995,000, a change of approximately $1.5 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The change in other income was primarily due to net realized and unrealized gains in investment income, compared to net realized and unrealized losses in investment income in the three-month period a year ago. This helped offset lower operating revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Inverted Yield Curve and U.S. Presidential Election Weighed on Investor Sentiment

Average assets under management (AUM) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, were $1.5 billion, a decrease of $640 million, or 30%, from the same quarter a year earlier. At 60 basis points, this represents about $3.8 million in annual revenue.

“The challenge to turn operating income from negative back to positive, as it was last year, is simply fund flows into our thematic, cyclical products,” says Company CEO and Chief Investment Officer Frank Holmes.

The Company believes many potential investors limited their exposure to risk due to a combination of factors, including global conflicts, uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election and the inverted yield curve, which has been one of the most reliable recession indicators over the last 50 years.

“An inverted yield curve, where short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, has preceded every U.S. recession since the 1970s. This occurs because market participants, anticipating future rate cuts to combat a downturn, drive long-term rates lower,” says Mr. Holmes.“Before turning positive again in early September, the yield curve had been inverted for a staggering 783 consecutive days, the longest such period in U.S. history.1 We believe this kept a lot of investors on the sidelines. Despite these market pressures, we have remained committed to our disciplined investment approach. Post-election, we anticipate a renewed sense of investor confidence, and we're optimistic that industry inflows will recover.

Enhanced Shareholder Value Through Continued GROW Dividends and Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized a monthly dividend of $0.0075 per share through December 2024, at which time it will be considered for continuation by the Board. The total amount of cash dividends expected to be paid to class A and class C shareholders from October to December 2024 is approximately $309,000.

The Board also approved plans to buy back up to approximately 14% of the Company's shares outstanding. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 197,887 class A shares using cash of approximately $520,000. This is similar to the number of shares that the Company bought back during the same quarter in 2023. The repurchase program has been in place since December 2012, and the Company buys back stock on flat or down days.









“Similar to United Airlines, which just announced a $1.5 billion share buyback program on growing confidence,2 we have bolstered our own buyback program to enhance shareholder value,” says Mr. Holmes.“In September, we announced an update to the program, allowing for the repurchase of up to $5 million of GROW stock through December 31, 2024. Under the plan, we will continue purchasing shares whenever the Class A shares are at or below the previous day's closing price or fall below a specific price threshold. We may also buy a block of up to 100,000 shares, generally at or below the bid price, following Rule 10b-18 guidelines.”

Historically Strong Seasonality for Airline Stocks

Despite an exceptionally robust summer travel season that posted a record number of people-approximately 3 million3-board commercial planes in the U.S. on a single day in July, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS ) saw increased bets against the airline industry by short sellers.4 However, the Company believes inflows will return on seasonality as we head further into the fall and winter months.

“Historically, airline stocks have tended to outperform in the fall,” Mr. Holmes continues.“According to Bank of America's analysis of the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index since 2000, the second half of the year has typically been the stronger half for airlines. The industry has outperformed the S&P 500 in three of the last six months of the year-namely September, October and November.”5









U.S. Global Investors Marketing Team Recognized by IMEA

The Company is pleased to announce that its marketing team received a STAR Award from the Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA) at its annual awards ceremony in October. The recognition, in the category of Investor Content for a Product, was awarded to the Company for its content on the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

“We continue to leverage our strong branding strategy to raise awareness of our investment products. In October, for instance, we hosted a JETS webcast for registered investment advisors (RIAs) that was well-attended,” says Mr. Holmes.

Healthy Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had net working capital of approximately $38.2 million. With approximately $27.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has adequate liquidity to meet its current obligations, in addition to investments in our funds and convertible notes.

Tune In to the Earnings Webcast

The Company has scheduled a webcast for 7:30 a.m. Central time on Friday, November 8, 2024, to discuss the Company's key financial results for the quarter. Frank Holmes will be accompanied on the webcast by Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, and Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager. Click here to register for the earnings webcast or visit for more information.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): (dollars in thousands, except per share data)