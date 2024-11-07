Journey Payroll And HR Expands Family With The Grand Opening Of The New Rochelle, New York Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Welch, CEO at Journey Payroll & HR COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce its newest franchise expansion in New Rochelle, NY, with Jonathan and Michael Kleinberg joining Journey's franchise ownership team. Both bring unique talents, extensive experience, and a dedication to delivering exceptional service, making them a fantastic addition to the Journey family.Journey Payroll & HR's CEO, Kevin Welch, says“Mike and Jon fit our culture perfectly, which is always the first requirement to becoming a franchise owner at Journey. From the start of getting to know them, I knew they'd be a perfect fit because they embody the heart of Journey - a blend of genuine care for people and a relentless drive to succeed.”Michael is a seasoned Senior Tax Accountant with over a decade of expertise in tax preparation, consulting, and advisory services for a diverse clientele. Known for his ability to efficiently manage multiple client accounts, meet critical deadlines, and consistently deliver high-quality results, he possesses a strong understanding of tax laws and regulations and proficiency in various tax software programs. Michael's dedication to helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals aligns seamlessly with Journey Payroll's mission.As a franchise co-founder, Michael has developed a streamlined system that saves clients both time and money, allowing them to focus on their core work. With a proven track record of service excellence, he has earned the trust of clients nationwide. Outside of work, Michael enjoys staying active, attending sports events, and exploring car shows. A dedicated volunteer for the Epilepsy Foundation, he regularly organizes fundraisers, and as an avid foodie, he delights in discovering new cuisines.Jonathan joins as a franchisee co-founder, bringing over 10 years of experience in project management and merchant services, with a background in consulting and advising executives and business owners on payroll and HR solutions. His expertise spans multiple industries, including construction and renewable energy, where he has consistently driven strategic growth and operational efficiency across business divisions.Jonathan is a results-oriented professional, committed to minimizing costs and enhancing operations. Known for his collaborative approach, problem-solving abilities, and strategic thinking, he prides himself on delivering impactful solutions that align with Journey's goals and vision. Outside of his professional role, Jonathan actively supports his community through non-profit work, including the Epilepsy Foundation of New York City, and advocates for mental health awareness through the Mental Health Association (MHA).“I've had the pleasure of knowing Mike and Jon for years, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome them into the Journey family,” says Matt DeSantis, President of Franchise Success.“I, along with our entire team, am looking forward to supporting their growth and success as Journey franchisees in New Rochelle!

