SMS360 Launches Innovative Safety Training Tracker Module To Ensure Compliance And Enhance Employee Training

SMS360 helps companies increase revenue by transforming their safety culture.

SMS360 is an all-in-one software (SaaS) that allows companies of any size to streamline compliance and safety management programs from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. It pinpoints high-risk areas, allowing safety managers to predict and preve

New York State requires a portion of the businesses it works with to contract with Women Owned Business Enterprises. The certification process is very extensive to ensure companies are owned by women.

SMS360 is proud to announce the launch of its new Safety Training Tracker Module, designed to help waste companies meet stringent training regulations.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS) is proud to announce the launch of its new Safety Training Tracker Module, designed to help waste companies meet stringent training regulations imposed by the New York City (NYC) Department of Sanitation (DSNY). This comprehensive digital solution ensures that companies can effectively track and manage safety training for their employees, thereby promoting compliance and enhancing overall safety standards.With the NYC regulatory agency mandating 40 hours of pre-employment training for all new drivers and helpers within their first 90 days, followed by an annual refresher training of 8 hours, the SMS360 Safety Training Tracker Module streamlines this process, making it easier for waste companies to comply. Non-compliance with these training requirements can result in costly violations and even the loss of a DSNY Zone License, posing significant risks to businesses operating within the waste management industry.The SMS360 Safety Training Tracker Module includes the following key features:Safety Training Tracker Form: This form ensures that all training hours are properly recorded. Supervisors can select employees, training topics, and send automated email invitations for training sessions, simplifying the entire process.Safety Training Course Attendance Sign-in Sheet: A system-generated PDF that includes all registered employees for easy attendance tracking, which is required to be signed and uploaded.Safety Training Register: A comprehensive register that allows for detailed filtering of training records.Training Notification Email Alerts: Automated notifications to keep all relevant parties informed about upcoming training sessions.Employee Passport: A comprehensive record of each employee's training history, including courses taken, hours recorded, and compliance status, all easily accessible within the SMS360 system.By digitizing and automating safety training management, the SMS360 Safety Training Tracker empowers waste companies to efficiently monitor compliance with training regulations. The module simplifies the tracking of employee training history and generates compliance reports quickly, ensuring companies can meet DSNY's record-keeping requirements upon request.“Investing in our employees' safety training is crucial for compliance and operational excellence in the waste management industry,” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc.“The SMS360 Safety Training Tracker Module not only helps businesses meet regulatory demands but also fosters a culture of safety and accountability. We are excited to provide our clients with the tools they need to ensure that all employees are well-trained and prepared to work safely.”The SMS360 Safety Training Tracker Module is now available to all clients and is poised to revolutionize how waste companies approach safety training and compliance management.About Safety Management Systems, Inc.Founded in 2016, Safety Management Systems, Inc. is the pioneer of premium EHS software for the waste, port terminal, energy, manufacturing, fleet, and construction industries. Our mission is to ensure workplace compliance and foster a culture where all employees return home safely. For more information about SMS360 and our services, please visit [Company Website] or contact Caroline Sharpless at +1 203-524-8787.

