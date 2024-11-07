Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue's Hickory Pit Beans And Cheesy Corn Bake Now Available At Select Walmart Locations Across The Midwest

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KANSAS CITY,

Mo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of

Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue can now bring the taste of Kansas City home with greater ease, as the brand's iconic Hickory Pit Beans and Cheesy Corn Bake are now available at over 300 Walmart locations throughout the Midwest. This expansion provides customers with convenient access to two of Jack Stack's most beloved sides, perfect for family gatherings, holidays, game days, or meals at home.

"As a big part of Kansas City's incredible barbecue culture, we're thrilled to offer our Hickory Pit Beans and Cheesy Corn Bake to more customers across the Midwest," said Keaton Dorman, Executive Vice President of Retail Operations. "These dishes are a staple of Jack Stack Barbecue –

and making them available at Walmart means more people can enjoy our classic flavors wherever they are."

Shoppers can find a Walmart location carrying Jack Stack's Hickory Pit Beans and Cheesy Corn Bake by visiting . Jack Stack Barbecue, founded in Kansas City and renowned for its hickory-smoked meats and hearty sides, continues to expand its retail presence, bringing authentic barbecue flavors to homes across the nation. Both the Hickory Pit Beans and Cheesy Corn Bake are crafted with the same dedication to quality and flavor that has made Jack Stack a Kansas City staple for over 67 years.

About

Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue

Started by Russ Fiorella in Kansas City back in 1957, Jack Stack began as a traditional storefront barbecue with a modest selection of five to six items. Jack Fiorella, the eldest son, worked with his father until 1974, when he decided to branch off and start Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue of Martin City.

Today, Jack Stack is in its fourth generation of family-ownership. In 2024, Jack Stack Barbecue's business has grown to six Kansas City area restaurants, a full-service barbecue catering operation, nationwide shipping available at , non-barbecue catering experience called Storia Fina Catering, and an event venue in Southern Johnson County called Fiorella's Event Space.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Keaton Dorman

Executive Vice President, Retail Operations

Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue

[email protected]

(913) 956-5710

SOURCE Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue

