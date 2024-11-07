Rus Snyders Wins Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Kayak Series Angler Of The Year For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rus Snyders Wins Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Kayak Series Angler of the Year

Dakota Lithium Celebrates Snyders' Back-to-Back Titles as the Official Sponsor of the Bassmaster Kayak Series Angler of the Year Award

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dakota Lithium , a leader in premium lithium battery technology, proudly congratulates Rus Snyders on his remarkable achievement of winning the 2024 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Kayak Series Angler of the Year (AOY) title for the second consecutive year.Snyders' relentless dedication and outstanding performance throughout the season secured him this esteemed title, reaffirming his status as one of the top kayak anglers in the sport.As the official sponsor of the Bassmaster Kayak Series AOY award, Dakota Lithium honors Snyders' journey and supports the future of competitive bass fishing. Snyders' ability to navigate evolving challenges in kayak fishing while consistently succeeding highlights the talent and determination required to earn this title twice in a row.“Rus Snyders has once again proven what it takes to be a champion,” said Craig Storms, Pro Staff Manager at Dakota Lithium.“Rus's consecutive AOY titles showcase his passion, hard work, and expertise. Dakota Lithium celebrates Rus's success and takes pride in providing batteries that contribute to his achievements.”In reflecting on his accomplishment, Snyders expressed gratitude for Dakota Lithium's support:“Dakota Lithium has been one of the strongest supporters of kayak fishing for quite some time. I rely on Dakota Lithium batteries to power all my electronics on my kayaks and as a power source in my vehicle, making life on the road easier. I am extremely grateful for Dakota Lithium's support and commitment to advancing kayak fishing.”Known for long-lasting and dependable lithium batteries, Dakota Lithium proudly serves as the Official Sponsor of the Bassmaster Kayak Series AOY award, equipping anglers like Snyders with reliable power to perform at their peak. Dakota Lithium remains committed to fostering the growth and success of the kayak fishing community.As the 2024 season concludes, Dakota Lithium congratulates Rus Snyders on this extraordinary accomplishment and eagerly anticipates supporting his continued success in the sport.Dakota Lithium - Powering the Future of Fishing.About Dakota Lithium:At Dakota Lithium, we create sustainable energy products designed for deep cycle battery applications and long-lasting energy storage. Our mission is to power your passions while making the world a better place. As the technological landscape evolves rapidly, the need for reliable power grows. Dakota Lithium batteries are that dependable power source, driving innovation across all industries. We believe true quality is defined by longevity-how long a battery lasts. That's why we focus on building batteries that endure, lasting 4x longer than traditional batteries. Our unique chemistry and engineering expertise not only deliver lasting value to our customers but also reduce e-waste and lessen our environmental impact.Contact Information:PR Contact: Brandon JohnsonPhone: 800.805.9053 x727Email: ...Website: dakotalithiumView our DL Industry Leading Affiliate Program

