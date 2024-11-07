LG Showcases Innovative Education Tech At GESS Dubai Featuring LG Createboard

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

LG is set to make a major impact at GESS 2024, the region's premier education exhibition, showcasing its latest innovation designed to enhance classroom experience and foster interactive learning.



At the forefront of the LG booth is the LG CreateBoard, an interactive digital board that revolutionizes the way educators and students engage with in the classroom. Alongside LG CreateBoard, LG will also present a range of Information Display (ID) products that offer versatile solutions for meeting rooms, public spaces, and many more educational environments.



Engineered to elevate the classroom experience by providing a platform that encourages student collaboration, creativity, and active participation, LG CreateBoard complements blended learning, a critical educational approach, seamlessly supporting it with powerful features.



Teachers can easily foster interactive environments, enabling students to share screens, work together on projects, and explore ideas using multi-touch and note-taking capabilities. With intuitive writing and drawing functions, LG CreateBoard transforms learning into a dynamic experience, encouraging students to express their ideas and engage deeply with the material.



One of the standout features of the LG CreateBoard is its ability to detect up to 40 touch points simultaneously, allowing for lifelike interactions and making it easier for students to actively participate in lessons. The board also includes a variety of educational templates and tools, such as rulers, tables, and sticky notes, which enhance classroom activities and promote intuitive learning.



In today's tech-driven world, the Internet of Things (IoT) is shaping modern classrooms by connecting devices, creating smarter environments. LG's Homey smart hub plays a key role in this evolution, offering seamless connectivity to 200+ brands and 50,000+ devices to support an optimized educational environment. Homey's innovative Smart Modes streamline classroom settings. By automating IoT devices, LG's Homey creates a more engaging and efficient space, empowering teachers and enhancing the overall educational experience.



Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai is the leading education conference and exhibition in the region, and for 16 years has been the focal point for education in the Middle East, showcasing cutting-edge products and innovative solutions for today's classrooms. The 17th edition of GESS Dubai returns on November 12, running for three days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



At GESS 2024, LG will effectively showcase its education technology solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a dedicated classroom area featuring LG CreateBoard in various sizes up to 98 inches, as well as the 105-inch Ultra Stretch signage, the 30-inch transparent OLED screen, and a 136-inch All-in-One LED display. Each product demonstrates LG's ability to offer versatile, high-quality products and solutions tailored to meet the demands of modern education environments.

Visit LG Booth at Dubai World Trade Center (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1-3, Booth # S10) from November 12 to 14 from 10 am to 6 pm.

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED to LED signage, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG's IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximize work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG's Business Solutions, visit .

