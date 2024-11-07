Afghan Police Destroy 21 Drug Processing Labs, Arrest 20 Drug Smugglers
Date
11/7/2024 4:00:11 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 8 (IANS) Afghan counter-narcotic Police have destroyed 21 drug processing labs and arrested 20 suspects for alleged involvement in illicit drug business in eight out of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, the Interior Ministry said in two separate statements.
Units of counter-narcotic police launched separate operations on the outskirts of Firoz Koah city, the capital of western Ghor province, discovering and destroying 21 drug processing labs, the statement added on Thursday.
According to the statement, a large amount of illicit drugs and the equipment used in manufacturing heroin were also confiscated during the counter-narcotic operations.
Meanwhile, police have taken into custody 20 suspects on the charge of involvement in illegal drug trafficking, sales, and purchases in the provinces of Herat, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Samangan, Parwan, Sari Pul, and Farah, the Ministry said in another statement.
The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, and drug production and trafficking across the country.
MENAFN07112024000231011071ID1108863175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.