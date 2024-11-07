(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ascendo AI Recognized as a High Performer and #1 User Recommendation on G2

Ascendo AI

Ascendo AI ranks as G2's High Performer and #1 User Recommendation, recognized for proactive AI-driven technical support, innovation, and high CSAT.

- Karpagam Narayanan, CEO, Ascendo AISAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendo AI, a next-gen Agentic AI proactive technical support platform, announced its recognition as a High Performer and the #1 User Recommendation on G2, the world's leading software review platform. This achievement underscores Ascendo AI's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that exceed customer expectations.This achievement is a testament to Ascendo AI's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services that exceed customer expectations. The company's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and product quality has earned it a strong reputation in the industry.“We are honored to be recognized as a High Performer and the #1 User Recommendation on G2,” said Karpagam Narayanan, CEO at Ascendo AI.“This recognition is a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication to providing our customers with the best possible solutions. We are committed to continuing to innovate and deliver value to our customers.”Why G2 Reviews Shape Our Future?G2 is the world's largest software review platform. By sharing their experiences, our customers help potential buyers make informed decisions. G2 recognition not only boosts our credibility but also provides valuable insights into our customers' needs, driving continuous improvement. We're grateful for the trust and support of our amazing customers, who empower us to deliver exceptional solutions.G2's recognition is based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Ascendo AI's high ranking reflects the company's ability to consistently deliver on its promises and provide outstanding technical support.What Our Customers are Saying:Our customers are the heart of Ascendo AI. They share how our solutions have helped them overcome challenges and achieve their goals."Must have solution finder tool for Field Service"Ascendo is extremely easy to add new products. We like the design and the ease of use in terms of getting the solutions to customer reported problems. - Cedric P."Superb models that provide results"With Ascendo, we are able to enhance patient experience and predict outcomes. The tool also calls out Top trending issues from all of the Voice of the Customer interactions to provide Product Feedback. -Kevin Y."MUST HAVE solution for customer support"Easy to setup and configure and prediction results are right-on to a game-plan for remote as well as field support. Ascendo provides excellent support for initial setup and on-going collaboration. -Payam K.Read more customer reviews: Ascendo AI ReviewsAbout Ascendo AIAscendo AI is an Agentic AI Platform for technical support and field service. Ascendo shares relevant solutions, predicts precise debugging steps, and refines knowledge just as an expert would have done. For field service teams, Ascendo AI Agents optimize dispatching, game plan creation, part recommendation and on-the-fly help for field technicians while on the job. By leveraging AI-powered predictions, you can ensure faster service delivery, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction.About G2G2 is the world's leading software review platform, helping millions of people make smarter software decisions. Its unbiased ratings and reviews fuel the most trusted software marketplace.

