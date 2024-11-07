10 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike On School-Turned Shelter In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Nov 8 (IANS) At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of a school displaced people at the al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, said Palestinian sources.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency on Thursday that Israeli aircraft targeted the Shahbeer school with at least one missile.

Medics reported that more than 30 people with varying injuries were transferred to hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported.

They warned that the death toll could rise as several people are still missing and some others were critically injured.

The Israeli has not commented on the raid.

On Thursday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa called on the United Nations to play a more effective role in stopping Israel's "crimes" in the Gaza Strip.

"The United Nations must play a more effective role in stopping the crimes of the occupation in the Gaza Strip, especially in light of the widening wave of famine, the crime of collective punishment of two million Palestinians by preventing the entry of aid and medicine convoys, and the severe shortage of all basic necessities of life for our people in the Strip," Mustafa said during a meeting with Senior UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza Sigrid Kaag in Ramallah, according to a statement issued by his office.

Mustafa called for "more international pressure to hold Israel accountable for its crimes," expressing "the Palestinian people's dissatisfaction with the international inability to stop the Israeli war machine".

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, which has led to the killing of more than 43,400 people and massive destruction of homes and infrastructure, after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel and killed more than 1,200 Israelis in addition to holding hostages.