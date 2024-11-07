Doctors Without Borders group resumes activities at famine-hit camp in western Sudan

(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on Wednesday that it has resumed its activities at a famine-hit camp for internally displaced persons in El Fasher, North Darfur, after a two-month hiatus. The organization has restarted its outpatient nutritional program following the arrival of 2,433 boxes of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) and other medical supplies. However, MSF warned that the supplies would only last for five weeks, highlighting the dire situation as it was forced to halt treatment for 5,000 malnourished children in September due to a severe shortage of food supplies.



MSF had previously been compelled to reduce the number of children receiving treatment in early August, following a blockade of medical supplies by Sudan's paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This blockade significantly impacted their ability to provide life-saving care at the Zamzam camp, one of the largest camps for displaced people in Sudan’s Darfur region, which has been facing intense hunger and malnutrition.



Sudan’s ongoing conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, has contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis. The violence has displaced millions and exacerbated the food insecurity in already vulnerable regions. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported over 24,850 deaths due to the conflict as of mid-October.



The return of MSF's humanitarian services comes at a critical time, as the famine crisis in Darfur continues to deepen. The organization’s limited resources, however, underscore the immense challenges faced by aid groups operating in conflict zones, where access to supplies and security remain major obstacles to delivering essential healthcare.

