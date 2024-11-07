(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunset World Group Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of its Representative Hotel Sunset Royal Beach Resort in Style

- Ernesto VargasCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunset World Group Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of its Representative Hotel Sunset Royal Beach Resort in StyleSunset World Group celebrated the 30th anniversary of Sunset Royal Beach Resort, the group's first resort, with a special dinner consisting of five courses that included lion's claw scallops, stone broth and sea bass with pumpkin seed sauce, and to which members and guests, executives and directors, as well as press and business partners, were invited. It is worth remembering that Sunset Royal opened its doors in 1994 and since then has offered members and guests incredible vacation experiences that have made it the group's favorite resort.To celebrate with members and guests, Sunset World Group has just completed the total renovation of the pool area, including bathrooms and decks of the hotel.In addition, it should be noted that, throughout these years, Sunset Royal Beach Resort has been recognized by different prestigious international organizations such as RCI (Resort Condominiums International) that has awarded it its Gold Crown award every year consecutively since its opening. This award is given by RCI to resorts that are benchmarks for superior quality and exceptional service.On the other hand, the popular tourism platform TripAdvisor has also recognized it with its Traveler's Choice award. It is worth mentioning that both awards are given by these organizations based on surveys that their users, frequent travelers, answer once they have visited the hotel.Resting on the shores of a beautiful white sand beach in Mexico's Caribbean with charming views of the Cancun skyline, Sunset Royal offers fine entertainment and activities for the whole family all throughout the day and well into the evening. Sunset Royal's excellent location provides convenient access to the best in travel entertainment, nightclubs, restaurants, as well as shopping.The all-inclusive plan gives you the opportunity to enjoy exquisite international cuisine, premium beverages and activities at both Sunset Royal and Sunset Marina resorts. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Marina, is also provided.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya.In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

